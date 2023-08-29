This very comfortable win lifted the Magpies into ninth place in the National League North table.

Andy Preece’s side came into the match off the back of a comprehensive 3-1 win against King’s Lynn Town at Victory Park on Saturday and picked up right from where they left off there.

Southport had the first big chance of the afternoon, however, Josh Hmami firing just wide after the hosts broke away well on the counter.

Jack Hazlehurst in action for Chorley (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)

Chorley continued to push hard at goal deep into the first-half and, after Jack Sampson had struck a post, were rewarded for their efforts four minutes before the break, Sampson curling the ball perfectly into the corner past Chris Renshaw following Justin Johnson’s clever through-ball and a dummy by Jack Hazlehurst.

It didn’t take long for the Magpies to double their advantage after the restart either, Hazelhurst with his second goal in as many games - his 52nd-minute free-kick leaving Renshaw helpless in goal thanks to a wicked deflection.

A moment of madness then followed, Hmami promptly sent off after a dangerous and high challenge on Hazelhurst.

Chorley continued to look for a third goal and Renshaw was kept busy between the sticks for the hosts, Hazelhurst and Ollie Shenton both forcing saves with shots from distance.

Carlton Ubaezounu had a decent opportunity for the visitors but couldn’t direct his header at goal before Louis Britton tried the spectacular in added time - a shot from inside his own half that Renshaw was just about equal to. The Magpies have found success at Haig Avenue in recent seasons hard to come by but they made no mistake here.

Southport: Renshaw, Flowers, Anson, Morgan, Carver, Walton, Quansah, Hmami, Sass (Doyle, 77’), Bainbridge, Costello (Watson, 63’). Unused: Evans, McKerney, Heath.