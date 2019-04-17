South Yorkshire Police say man arrested in connection to the alleged altercation involving Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton and Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel has been bailed until May

South Yorkshire Police say a man who was arrested in connection to the alleged altercation involving Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton and Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel has been bailed until May.

They would neither confirm or deny whether that man was Barton but have issued an update on their investigation into an incident that saw Stendel reportedly needing emergency dental treatment in the wake of their 4-2 win on Saturday.

The police would not release an age of the man they arrested and bailed but they did confirm that the arrest relates to the alleged tunnel incident.

They released the following statement: "A man arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault, in connection to an incident at Barnsley Football Club on Saturday 13 April, has been bailed until next month.

"We would ask members of the media and the public to refrain from speculation in relation to this incident, as it could potentially harm the investigation.

"Officers investigating the incident would be keen to speak to anyone who may have caught the incident on camera or who may have mobile phone footage immediately before or after the incident occurred.

"If you think you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 326 of 13 April 2019."

Both clubs are assisting with the police investigation, while Barnsley have also lodged a formal complaint with the EFL and the FA.