South Shields 4 Chorley 1: Magpies bow out of this season's FA Cup

Chorley lost their FA Cup tie at South Shields Photo: David Airey

Chorley’s FA Cup campaign ended with Saturday’s defeat at South Shields, whose strong performance secured their place in the fourth qualifying round.

A brace from Will Jenkins, plus goals from Paul Blackett and Daniel Dodds, sealed a convincing win for Ian Watson’s side.

They looked to dictate the game’s tempo from the first whistle and took the lead after 19 minutes.

Jenkins capitalised on a loose ball, which wasn’t cleared, and took full advantage by firing past Matt Urwin.

George Pratt then fouled Blackett inside the penalty area and the Mariners’ front man converted the resulting spot-kick to make it 2-0.

Urwin had come agonisingly close to keeping it out, only for the ball to trickle in off his legs.

At the other end, Chorley struggled to craft meaningful attacking moves and South Shields’ goalkeeper Jasper Sheik was generally untested in the opening 45 minutes.

The pattern of the game remained largely the same after the restart with Shields in control.

Blackett turned provider and found Dodds, who slotted home a third in the 74th minute.

Two minutes later, Harry Ibbitson’s deflected effort reduced the Magpies’ deficit to two goals but, barely a minute later, Jenkins took the wind out of their sails in making it 4-1.

Chorley face a return to South Shields on Saturday, when the clubs meet in National League North.

Chorley: Urwin, Moore (Henley 72), Ellis, Pratt, Blakeman (Clarke 79), Whitehouse (Walker 62), Nolan (Calveley 62), Summerfield, Hewitt, Ibbitson, Lalkovic (Carr 62). Subs not used: Bird, Smith.