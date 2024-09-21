South Shields 3, Chorley 3: Late goal denies Chorley all the points in thriller at South Shields
Chorley hit the front early on, when Mark Ellis flick on put it on the plate for the Kole Hall to fire home .
The Magpies did not rest on their lead and five minutes later had their second, a sublime finish from Momodou Touray to strike the ball first time after George Horbury won the ball back fantastically in midfield and teed-up the striker.
Matt Urwin had one first-half save to make, a fantastic one at that, denying Mackenzie Heaney's wicked, curling shot from distance with a fingertip stop.
The hosts would come out firing after the restart and quickly halved the deficit, Heaney, this time making no mistake as he rifled another shot from range, this time beating Urwin and into the far-corner.
Four minutes later and Shields found themselves back on terms, Sam Hodgson getting on the end of a dangerous cross from the right to set up a thrilling climax to the game.
Mark Ellis continued his fantastic goalscoring form to hand back the lead to Preece's side, heading in from another fantastic Adam Blakeman delivery.
Chorley looked like they wouldd be heading back to Lancashire with all three points, that is until Hodgson bundled the ball in from a cross from the right to earn Elliot Dickman's side a point on Tyneside.