South Shields 2, Chorley 1: ​Magpies undone by Mariners courtesy of goal at the death

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Shields started the better of the two sides with three corners in the opening 10 minutes and an early opportunity for the leading goalscorer in the division, Paul Blackett, who just couldn't latch on to the end of Courtney Clarke's whipped cross from the right.

The Mariners then squandered a massive opportunity to hit the front, former Chorley midfielder Martin Smith's free-kick falling perfectly to the feet of Tom Broadbent who couldn't keep his effort down from six-yards and powered the ball over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliott Dickman's side took a deserved lead after 21 minutes though the jury was out inside the 1st Cloud Arena, Aaron Martin slotting the ball past Max Dearnley after the Chorley defence had almost come to a halt from their own appeals for offside as the goalscorer looked to have mis-timed his run in behind.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (centre) saw his team lose narrowly at South Shields (photo:David Airey/ dia_images)

Chorley's best opportunity of the half fell to Billy Whitehouse who fortuitously found a route to goal thanks to a slip from Shields' skipper, Blair Adams but the former couldn't direct his shot at goal as it went narrowly wide.

The Magpies came out of the blocks quickly after the restart and had less than three minutes to wait to get themselves back on terms, Carlton Ubaezuonu reacting quickest of everyone to slam home his 13th goal of the season in all competitions.

Andy Preece's side continued to grow in confidence as the clock ticked by, though both sides in truth struggled to test either goalkeeper despite their attacking intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With both sides going hell for leather for the winning goal in stoppage time, the Magpies were ultimately left open and after Dearnley made contact with Blackett inside the box, Stephenson made no mistake as the ball came into his path and slotted it home despite efforts to clear the ball off the line.