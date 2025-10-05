South Shields 2, Chorley 0: Magpies lose for the second time in a week to Mariners

Chorley's Craig Hewitt goes on the attack against South Shields (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

After being walloped 4-1 at the 1st Cloud Arena the week prior, the Magpies put up a sterner fight this time against the league leaders but ultimately came up short.

A goal before half-time put the Mariners in the ascendency and although the visitors battled hard, a late penalty gave the hosts a 2-0 victory.​

Chorley looked to make a positive start, Warren Clarke’s early shot on target sitting the palms of Jasper Sheik in goal.

Shields soon settled, though, with Paul Blackett and Daniel Dodds almost combining brilliantly, only for Matt Urwin to deny the opener.

The Magpies’ keeper was called upon again midway through the half, keeping out Blackett again from a Cedwyn Scott cross.

The pressure eventually told as Dodds delivered for Dan Ward to tap in at the back post.

A goal to the good, but Shields pressed for more, Urwin standing firm against further efforts from Jenkins, Blackett and Dodds to keep the score at 1-0 at the break.

After the restart, the wind favoured Chorley and Andy Preece’s men began to edge back into proceedings. Chances, however, were few and far between. Harvey Smith and Tom Walker both tried their luck from distance, while Mark Ellis sent an ambitious acrobatic effort high over the bar.

The visitors’ best opportunity came when Craig Hewitt’s 30-yard free-kick was superbly tipped away by Sheik.

With time running out, Shields struck again. Blackett, a constant threat throughout, was brought down by Ellis inside the box and made no mistake from 12 yards to seal the win with five minutes remaining.

Chorley will look to regroup quickly as they return to home soil next Saturday, when Oxford City will be the opposition.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Smith (Pratt 87'), Ellis, Blakeman (Moore 87'), Hewitt, Calveley, Nolan (Walker 70'), Clarke (Lalkovic 80'), Carr, Ibbitson. Unused: Bird, Summerfield, Whitehouse.