Solihull Moors 4 AFC Fylde 1: Coasters had no answer to double act

It was defeat on the road for AFC Fylde who were beaten 4-1 at Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Two goals apiece from Jack Stevens and Conor Wilkinson proved the difference at Damson Park.

It was a manic start to the game with two goals within the opening quarter of an hour.

It was the home side who broke the deadlock as Stevens got the better of Max Bardell down the left before drilling a ball into the area which Wilkinson got on the end of to convert past Ben Winterbottom at his near post.

Moments later, Fylde scored an instant reply as Owen Evans burst forward before in-form Charlie Jolley picked up the loose ball and bent a deflected effort into the far corner to claim his fourth goal in four games.

Fylde had chances to take the lead, firstly through Jon Ustabasi who couldn’t convert Tyler Roberts’ cross before Jolley was denied a second by the leg of Killian Barrett.

Solihull then enjoyed a spell of possession and almost re-took the lead as Michael Abu-Poku got on the end of a Stevens’ cross but his header came back off the post.

But the home side did take the lead just after the half-hour as a mistake in the Fylde defence saw Wilkinson steal possession and it was Stevens who headed home at the back post.

Wilkinson almost had a third in the latter stages of the first half as he stretched to get on the end of Adu-Poku’s ball in, but his effort skewed wide.

Early into the second half, Solihull had a third from the penalty spot after a soft foul was given against Jolley and Stevens converted for his second of the game.

Danny Ormerod and Gavin Massey were introduced to try and get the Coasters back into the contest and Ormerod had an opportunity within a matter of minutes as he met Bardell’s cross but his header rose over.

With 20 minutes left to go, Will Hugill struck a deflected effort onto the crossbar after a deft touch from Jolly.

Fylde continued to push to get back into the contest but after giving possession away in their own half, Wilkinson rose at the back post to head home a fourth for the hosts.

Gavin Massey hit the wood-work late on as Fylde looked for a consolation but that was the end of the action as Fylde slipped to defeat on the road after going unbeaten in their last two outings.

Next up for the Coasters is a Boxing Day clash against Rochdale at Mill Farm.

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Evans (McFadden 45), Obi, Whelan, Bardell, Haughton (Massey 58), Mitchell, Hugill, Jolley, Roberts, Ustabasi (Ormerod 58). Subs not used: Richardson, Gamble, O’Kane, Riley