‘Solid start’ has given Chorley the momentum

The Magpies host Bradford Park Avenue tomorrow in the National League North before a quick turnaround sees them head Alfreton Town on bank holiday Monday.

Having begun the new campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat at AFC Telford United, Chorley then recorded two 1-1 home draws against Darlington and Blyth Spartans.

Boss Andy Preece felt his men could – and maybe should – have won those two fixtures but it all came together at Boston United on Saturday as the Magpies ran out convincing 4-1 victors.

Chorley are beginning to build some momentum this season (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Preece said: “I think it’s been a solid start. It’s been encouraging after the first game where we didn’t really play as well as we can. It was a bit of a flat game and I was probably a bit disappointed that we weren’t able to influence the game more with our energy.

"We didn’t really create much or put a lot of pressure on Telford but the last three games have been much more encouraging. We could have easily won them all and so it’s been solid. There are things to work on but I think there’s a lot to be positive about.”

Preece is keen to see Chorley’s much vaunted home support comes out in force tomorrow to hopefully see the club’s first home win of the campaign.

Bradford have yet to win this season, drawing two of their opening four games.

"I would say Bradford have been a bit unfortunate with some of their results so far,” he said.

"They have done well for much of the match but then conceded late goals.

"They have probably done a little bit better than what their results suggest. They have recruited well over the summer and are a strong side. We really want the fans to turn out in force this weekend and make Victory Park a really horrible place to come to.”

In terms of the squad, Preece is hopeful of having a clean bill of health with Adam Henley expected to come back into the reckoning.