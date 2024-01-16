Snow wreaks havoc with non-league fixtures
The heavy snowfall to hit the north west of England has forced the postponement of several non-league games.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chorley’s National League North fixture against Gloucester City this evening has been called off
So too has Bamber Bridge’s Lancashire Challenge Trophy quarter-final derby clash against Lancaster City at Giant Axe.
Other games to fall foul of the weather are Southport’s home game against Bacup, also in the Lancashire Trophy, and Clitheroe’s NPL West Division fixture versus Bootle at Shawbridge.
In the North West Counties, Longridge Town’s away trip to Prestwich Heys has also been called off.