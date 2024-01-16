News you can trust since 1886
Snow wreaks havoc with non-league fixtures

The heavy snowfall to hit the north west of England has forced the postponement of several non-league games.
By Craig Salmon
Published 16th Jan 2024, 13:28 GMT
Chorley’s National League North fixture against Gloucester City this evening has been called off

So too has Bamber Bridge’s Lancashire Challenge Trophy quarter-final derby clash against Lancaster City at Giant Axe.

Other games to fall foul of the weather are Southport’s home game against Bacup, also in the Lancashire Trophy, and Clitheroe’s NPL West Division fixture versus Bootle at Shawbridge.

In the North West Counties, Longridge Town’s away trip to Prestwich Heys has also been called off.

