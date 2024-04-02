Borja Sainz of Norwich City reacts

Norwich City are being backed to keep hold of sixth spot in the Championship play-off race.

Both Jobi McAnuff and Roberts Snodgrass, who were on punditry duty for Sky Sports on Easter Monday, picked the Canaries to make the play-offs. It is David Wagner's side who currently occupy sixth in the table, on 64 points from 40 games.

In seventh are Coventry City, who have 60 from 39 games while PNE are in eighth, on 59 points from 39 too. Middlesbrough have played one more game and are one point worse off than North End, while 10th placed Hull City are on 58 points from 39 matches. Ex-Norwich City man, Snodgrass, thinks his old club are best placed at present.

"I think the final position, for me, is Norwich," he said. "Over the last two or three months, they have really got to grips with personnel. They have got a settled squad and lads are doing really well, so for me, I am going to go for Norwich."

Ex-Watford and Reading man, McAnuff, added: "I can't disagree with those points, right now. I look at Coventry's run, with Leeds and Southampton to come next, and they've still got to play Ipswich as well - I think that is a difficult run of games. Hull, for me, looking at them they have just gone off the boil at the wrong time.