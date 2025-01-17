Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams has called on his Morecambe squad to make it two home wins from as many games in 2025 when they host Crewe Alexandra tomorrow.

Adams’ players are back to the bread and butter of League Two matches after last weekend’s 5-0 FA Cup defeat at Chelsea.

Next up is a match between second-bottom and second from top as Morecambe welcome a promotion-chasing Crewe team, which goes into the game with only one defeat in its last 17 league outings.

Having waited until New Year’s Day for a first home win of the season, the Shrimps now seek a second as they sit five points from safety just past the midway point.

Morecambe lost at Chelsea in the FA Cup last weekend Picture: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Crewe, on the other hand, are looking to complete a league double over Morecambe this season after winning September’s first meeting.

“We’ve come off a good win in our last game at home against Tranmere Rovers and will take that confidence into Saturday’s game,” Adams said.

“However, we understand that Crewe have had a terrific season so far but we’re looking to get the better of them this time.

“I thought the game down there was one where there wasn’t much between the teams and we should have had something out of the game.”

Morecambe’s players earned plaudits for their performance at Chelsea, having kept out their hosts until conceding twice in quick succession either side of half-time.

Three further goals in eight second-half minutes gave the scoreline a more emphatic look but Adams saw reasons to be optimistic at Stamford Bridge.

When asked what his players could take from the game, he said: “The way they held their own against Chelsea, from the point of view that we limited them to very few big opportunities on goal.

“We were up against a really top side, but the way we dug in and did well is something we’ve seen in the league campaign.

“Over the last 10 games, we sit mid-table in the form guide so that shows we’re improving.”

With no new injuries ahead of training yesterday, Adams can choose from the 20-man squad which went to Chelsea, along with new signings Callum Cooke and Ryan Schofield.