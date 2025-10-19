Shrimps' manager keeps the faith despite another loss

Morecambe boss Ashvir Singh Johal Photo: James Fearn/Getty Images

Morecambe manager Ashvir Singh Johal said his players’ performance in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Southend United produced enough good moments to suggest that better times were coming.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shrimps produced some good moments at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, but missed chances at one end and poor defending during vital moments at the other once again proved costly.

Goals from Slavi Spasov, Ben Goodliffe and Josh Walker gave Southend a first league victory against the Shrimps, who are now five points from safety at the foot of the National League table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Thomas and Jack Nolan had first-half opportunities before Miguel Azeez, Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Gwion Edwards sought to get Morecambe back into the game during the second period.

Johal felt his side played better than the scoreline suggested, saying: “Our performance level was not deserving of a 3-0 defeat but that is where we are at the moment.

“We had three clear-cut chances before they scored from a counter-attack, which we should have dealt with so much better than we did.

“The second goal came from a set piece where we switched off but, apart from that, they didn’t have a clear chance until the final moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At half-time we were still quite positive because we identified where we could hurt them and created six or seven chances – but didn’t take them.

“The result is really disappointing but there are so many signs that once we get it going and it begins to click, we will have a really good team.”