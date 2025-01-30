Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derek Adams has reiterated that Morecambe require wins as they look for much-needed points and goals.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shrimps welcome Fleetwood Town to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday, looking for only a second league win of the season at home.

Their first came on New Year’s Day with a 2-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers, since when they have failed to find the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine of Morecambe’s last 11 matches in all competitions have seen them unable to score, something the manager wants to change.

Morecambe drew at Fleetwood Town in September Picture: Morecambe FC

He said: “That failing to score is hurting us. We’ve created some good openings but we’re unable to put the ball in the net, be it a striker, wide player or a midfield player.

“We’ve worked ourselves into really good positions but, I keep on saying it, we haven’t picked the right pass or managed to find a way past the keeper.

“Draws are no good to us, only wins will help us with the position that we’re in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two late goals gave Morecambe a 2-2 draw when the sides met at Highbury last September.

Saturday’s visitors will have a different face in the dugout from then with Pete Wild having replaced Charlie Adam last month.

They have won four of his seven matches so far, a run which has seen them climb to 12th in the table.

“The new manager comes in and they had a bounce from that, which usually happens,” Adams said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are a team that perhaps would have expected to be in and around the play-offs but, from our point of view, we’re at home, we want to score goals and we want to win.”

Adams hopes to have Rhys Williams and Callum Jones at his disposal for the weekend.

The pair missed the Shrimps’ defeat at Bradford City in midweek, which kept them bottom of League Two and with a six-point gap to safety.

They joined players including Stuart Moore and George Ray on the sidelines, while Lee Angol sits out the second game of his three-match suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re hopeful they will be back for Saturday,” Adams said before training on Thursday.

“Stuart is still feeling some discomfort when he’s kicking the ball and doesn’t feel right yet, so we’re just continuing to monitor him.”