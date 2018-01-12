Shrimps eye three wins on the bounce

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley says his side need to build on their recent upturn in fortunes when they go for a third successive league win against Stevenage on Saturday.

The Shrimps made it two wins from two in the league for the first time this season with a 2-0 victory over Grimsby, with their manager calling for a similar performance on home soil this weekend.

“Two wins on the bounce is fantastic and the lads have been brilliant over the past few weeks,” said Bentley, whose side are 20th in League Two and seven points clear of the bottom two.

“But we can’t sit on our laurels and think that we have made it. We have to build on it and continue to pick up wins because it is important that we move away from the bottom end of the table.

“Winning is a habit and breeds confidence and the longer we can carry on the run the better.

“I’ve been really pleased with what we have achieved over the past couple of games.

“We have been good all over the pitch but we know we can be better and that is what we will be looking for on Saturday.’’

Bentley says he will still be actively looking at the possibility of bringing in new faces during the transfer window after letting Rhys Turner join Stockport on loan and allowing Elliot Osborne to return to his parent club Fleetwood, deals which may release some money for new players.

“Rhys needs games and he will get them at Stockport and Elliot wants to play more which is totally understandable,” he said.

“By letting them leave we have freed up a bit of money but need to look at who is available to make sure we get in the right people.

“It is always good to freshen things up a bit and that is what we will look to do.”