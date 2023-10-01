News you can trust since 1886
Shrimps enjoy the first away win of the season

Morecambe picked up their first away win of the season with goals from Michel Mellon and Jordan Slew earning them a 2-1 victory at Forest Green Rovers.
By Derek Quinn
Published 1st Oct 2023, 11:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 08:13 BST
The Shrimps picked up a welcome three points against a side who had lost all five home league games played this season and can take confidence from another good display.

It was Morecambe who started the game the better with Mellon almost getting on the end of a neat Slew lay off after just four minutes. The recalled striker then curled a free kick just wide from 20 yards after a crude Ryan Inniss tackle that could have seen the defender receive a red card.

The deadlock was broken on 27 minutes when Donald Love found Mellon with a delightful through ball and the young striker produced a smart finish.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)Morecambe manager Derek Adams (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
The Shrimps almost doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time when Belshaw raced from his goal to head a clearance away from goal towards Bloxham whose instinctive effort from 40 yards out curled inches wide of the post.

The Shrimps got their second on 48 minutes. Taylor won possession in midfield and laid the ball off to Bloxham who produced the perfect ball for Slew to score his first of the season at the far post.

The home side fought back strongly with Tyrese Omotoye heading over from close range and Deeney seeing a shot superbly blocked by Taylor.

Forest Green managed to reduce the arrears in the 84th minute when a cross from Bernard was headed home by Omotoye but it was too little too late for the home side.

Morecambe: Moore, Love (Tutonda 61), Bedeau, Connolly, Senior, King, Taylor (Davenport 61), McKiernan, Bloxham (Walker 72), Mellon (Rawson 78), Slew (Mayor 72). Subs not used: A Smith, C Smith.

