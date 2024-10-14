Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe assistant boss Danny Grainger described the Shrimps’ first league win of the season as ‘massive’ after they won at Barrow AFC last weekend.

Derek Adams’ players picked up a league victory at the 11th time of asking with a 1-0 victory at Holker Street.

They overturned the form table in the process, picking up victory at a Barrow team which went into the game with 13 points from 15 at home this season.

Stuart Moore kept a first clean sheet of the season last weekend Picture: Morecambe FC

The win also lifted the Shrimps off the foot of the table, though only five points separate bottom club Carlisle United from MK Dons in 15th.

Speaking after Saturday’s win, Grainger praised the Morecambe players for their spirit and determination in picking up their much-needed three points.

He said: “It’s a massive result and a good achievement for the boys.

“There wasn’t a lot in the game but I did feel we probably edged the chances, even if they edged the territory and possession.

“The conditions were always going to make it hard, but the boys stuck together and I thought we were well worthy of the three points today.

“It’s a tough place to come and Barrow are in the top five or six in the league for a reason, so to come here and get the three points is huge.

“I thought we were the better team. I’m over the moon – for the players, for the gaffer, the fans and everyone associated with the football club.”