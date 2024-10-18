Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams will be calling on a familiar face to aid his preparations for Morecambe’s FA Cup first round tie next month.

Monday’s draw gave the Shrimps a match at National League South club Worthing on the first weekend in November.

Given that it isn’t one of the five matches chosen for live broadcast by either the BBC or ITV, the game is set to be played on Saturday, November 2.

Morecambe’s fixture list also means Adams’ only chance to watch Worthing in person would be their trip to Bath City a week on Tuesday, October 29.

Derek Adams and Paul Wotton worked together at Plymouth Argyle Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Consequently, his preparations are set to be a combination of match footage and the observations of someone he knows well.

Adams said: “I’ll watch them on video but my old assistant manager at Plymouth Argyle (Paul Wotton) is now at Torquay United.

“They play Worthing next week so I’ll speak with him and I’ll have a good idea of what to expect.”

The trip to Worthing will be Morecambe’s seventh consecutive FA Cup match away from the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

It will also be Adams’ fifth away trip in six FA Cup games as Morecambe boss, with his only home tie being the extra-time victory against Solihull Moors in November 2020.

He said: “That’s the beauty of the FA Cup, it’s a draw that we’re looking forward to.

“We’re going up against a team we haven’t played before and it’s a long way away.”

The tie will have to be concluded on the day, with replays from the first round onwards a thing of the past following the FA and Premier League agreement announced in April.