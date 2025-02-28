Derek Adams hopes his Morecambe players can capitalise upon Gillingham’s poor run of form in their bid to secure EFL survival.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirteen matches remain in Morecambe’s season, as it presently looks to be two of the Shrimps, Carlisle United and Tranmere Rovers dropping into the National League next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlisle were three points behind Adams’ squad going into Thursday’s match with Barrow AFC, while Tranmere are two clear of the Shrimps as they play Port Vale on Saturday lunchtime.

Morecambe lost to Walsall last weekend Picture: Morecambe FC

It means Morecambe will have a full picture of their league position when they kick off at 3pm on Saturday against a Gillingham team without a win in 13 games.

Adams said: “They are a club who, at the start of the season and with the finances they put into the side over two transfer windows, were looking to get promoted.

“They are hitting the reset button at this moment in time, so we have to go there and try to win the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re in a league of three and we want to finish the season at the top of that.”

Saturday’s game is one where both sides can look to play on each other’s difficulties.

While Gillingham look to avoid dropping even further down the table, Morecambe have lost their last six away games in all competitions.

“It’s about us and how we do on the day,” Adams outlined.

“We’ve been brave with our team selections and formations, going out to win games – which we did against Fleetwood and Accrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will do exactly the same on Saturday, we will go to try and win the match.”

Adams will have to make at least one change from the Walsall game, with Rhys Williams having been sent off last weekend.

George Ray won’t be considered for Saturday, despite playing 90 minutes in Morecambe’s midweek Central League Cup win over Burnley.

Adams explained: “George is training one day, then having a couple of days off.

“He was able to play on Tuesday but it’s just unfortunate that the injury he has – and the pain he has – means he can’t train properly.”