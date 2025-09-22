Shrimps boss Johal has mixed emotions after earning victory in seven-goal thriller

By Derek Quinn
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 09:00 BST
Morecambe manager Ashvir Singh Johal had mixed emotions after his side's entertaining 4-3 victory over Wealdstone at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Johal saw his side play some excellent attacking football at one end as they scored four for the second week running.

But once again they struggled defensively and conceded a further three time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Johal said: “We controlled a lot of the game and I was really disappointed to concede three goals the way we did.

Shrimps boss Ashvir Singh Johal. (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)placeholder image
Shrimps boss Ashvir Singh Johal. (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

“We worked this week on defending with a little bit more caution, limiting the opposition getting into our box and stopping shots inside the area and being more compact and open and although we defended better than we had done in the last few weeks there is still a lot of work to be done.

“I was really pleased though with the way we went forward.

“Some of our attacking play today was very good and at 3-1 up we should have scored three more goals and if we had scored them it would have been a very different last 20 minutes where we would control the game.

“They pinned us back towards the end of the game which I think is a fitness thing with tired minds and tired bodies but that is to be expected with our lack of any pre season and we are building every day, In the first half when the players were fresh we completely dominated the game.”

Related topics:ShrimpsMorecambeWealdstone
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice