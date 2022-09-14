Shrimps beaten by late goals despite Ripley’s heroics

Keeper Connor Ripley after the Shrimps' home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday (photo: Morecambe FC)

Derek Adams's side, with Connor Ripley in superb form, frustrated the Owls for 70 minutes before their defences were finally breached by a Josh Windass header from Barry Bannan's corner.

Windass added a second in identical fashion seven minutes later and Michael Smith made it 3-0 as the Shrimps suffered another heavy home defeat.

Adams made two changes to the side that started against Bristol Rovers with Cole Stockton returning to the starting line up and Ryan Delaney being recalled at the back.

And it was Stockton who created the first chance of the game when he played in Kieran Phillips in the 12th minute only for the striker to be denied by David Stockdale

The Owls always looked in charge of the game from there but were kept at bay by a superb display from Morecambe keeper Connor Ripley who made a string of fine saves to frustrate the visitors.

The giant stopper showed a strong left hand to claw away a Josh Windass curler and then somehow prevented a Smith flick header finding the bottom left hand corner.

Despite being on the back foot for much of the game the Shrimps had another golden chance to take the lead just before the break Morecambe looked threatening in the first period on the break with the chance when Ryan Delaney diverted a free header wide when he should have found the target.

The Owls attacked at will after the break and Ripley had to be at his best again to save from Reece James and Smith before the deadline was finally broken 20 minutes from time when Windass nipped in front of his marker to head home Barry Bannan's right wing corner to spark the Owls' late goal spree.

Morecambe: Ripley, Love, Rawson, Delaney, Bedeau, Gibson, Taylor (rep Fane 80), Weir (rep McLoughlin 79), Shaw, Stockton (rep Gnahoua 65), Phillips (rep Obika 88). Subs not used: Smith, Connolly, Cooney.

Sheffield Wednesday: Stockdale, Palmer, Ihiekwe, McGuinness, James (rep Dele-Bashiru 54), Byers, Bannan (rep Vaulks 83), Windass (rep Iorfa 83), Mighten (rep Johnson 54), Smith, Gregory (rep Patterson 83). Subs not used: Dawson, Vaulks.

Ref: A Kitchen.