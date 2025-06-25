Shootout success for Chorley in charity friendly at Longridge

Longridge Town kicked off their pre-season schedule with an entertaining charity game against a youthful Chorley XI, who triumphed in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game – to raise funds for Ribble Valley Dementia and their own Longridge Town Juniors FC – was organised by Longridge mayor and club chairman Lee Jameson, who also donated the Mayoral Cup trophy.

​​In front of 213 paying spectators, Chorley's side featured first-team regular centre-back Harvey Smith, who was on the comeback trail having missed a large part of last season since the New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In goal for the Magpies, Kier Barry was a familiar face for the locals with the young keeper having spent the second half of last season in a second period on loan at Longridge.

Chorley receive the trophy (David Airey/dia_images)

Both teams displayed some high levels of fitness in a very competitive first half .

Chorley youngsters Liam Birchall and Sonny Reeves were lively for the visitors with the busy Luke Smith impressing for the home side.

The Magpies took the lead eight minutes before the interval when Noel Brindle's shot from the edge of the area took a deflection, before flying into the top corner of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half was punctuated by several substitutions as both sides used the occasion to run the rule over several trialists.

Chorley on the attack at Longridge (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

It looked like the game was going to be decided by Chorley's solitary first-half goal but in the last minute of stoppage time, Matt Van Wyk found himself through on goal and rounded Barry to slot in an equaliser.

Longridge took the first penalty in what ended up being a very high-standard shootout.

All the penalties were scored, apart from the home side’s third effort, which meant it was the Magpies who got their hands on the early-season trophy.

Both Town manager Lee Ashcroft – beginning his 11th year in charge – and ex-Clitheroe captain Charlie Russell assisting him in the dugout, must have been pleased with their side’s performance.