Sheffield Wednesday 2, Morecambe 0: Shrimps bow out of FA Cup at first hurdle

Shrimps' boss Derek Adams made a number of changes to the side that drew against Derby County in midweek with Adam Mayor cup-tied and Kieran Phillips and Caleb Watts dropped to the bench with Farrend Rawson, Arthur Gnahoua and Dylan Connolly handed starts.

It was the Shrimps who started the better with Connolly's pace causing the home defence early problems with a third minute shot that forced a save from David Stockdale.

The Owls came back with striker Michael Smith heading wide from a good opening before Connolly sparked another attack with a neat pass for Gnahoua whose effort was held again by Stockdale.

Alex Mighten of Sheffield Wednesday battles with Morecambe's Ryan Cooney in the FA Cup at Hillsborough (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

From there the home side began to find their feet and with Jack Hunt hitting the post and Smith going close again before they took the lead on 31 minutes when Josh Windass showed his class with curling right-footed shot that beat Connor Ripley and ended up in the top corner of the Shrimps' goal.

The Shrimps almost hit back immediately with Jensen Weir forcing a good save from Weir before the Owls ended the first half on the front foot with Alex Mighten forcing Connor Ripley into a neat stop from a low strike.

The Owls started the second half on the front foot with Mighten again causing problems with a great run that ended with a shot that just missed the target.

The Shrimps hit back again with half-time substitute Kieran Phillips chipping the ball over Stockdale but saw his effort cleared off the line by Dominic Iorfa.

The game then continued to swing from end to end with Malik Wilks going close for the home side and Weir seeing another effort well saved by Stockdale low to his left.

The next goal always looked to be decisive and it was the home side who got it on 62 minutes.

Windass spread to the play out wide and the impressive Mighten again moved inside and beat Ripley with another fine effort.

From there Morecambe struggled to threaten the Owls' goal and it the home side who went close to the game's third goal when Calum Paterson forced a good save from Ripley eight minutes from time.

Sheffield Wednesday: Stockdale, Hunt (rep Ihekwe 70), Iorfa, McGuinness, James (rep Johnson 70), Vaulks, Mighten, Bakinson, Windass (rep Dele-Bashiru 70), Wilks (rep Paterson 81), Smith. Subs not used: Charles, Brown, Byers, Bannan, Gregory.

Morecambe: Ripley, Cooney, Bedeau (rep Phillips 46), Rawson, Delaney, Gibson, Weir, O'Connor (rep Fane 86), Shaw, Gnahoua (rep Watts 78), Connolly (rep Stockton 86). Subs not used: Smith, Obika.

Ref: S Gill.