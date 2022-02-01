Sheffield Wednesday 2 Morecambe 0: Second-half goals see the Shrimps beaten

George Byers’ screamer and a deflected effort from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing gave the home side a victory which keeps the Shrimps in the relegation places.

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson made two changes to the side which picked up a point at Accrington Stanley.

Liam Gibson was ruled out with injury and Aaron Wildig dropped to the bench as Ryan McLaughlin came in at left-back and Adam Phillips in midfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe forward Jonah Ayunga saw an early effort blocked

The home team started on the front foot and almost went ahead in the ninth minute but Josh Windass saw his close-range volley superbly saved by Trevor Carson.

Morecambe hit back and caused the Owls’ defence some problems as Jonah Ayunga’s shot was blocked by Bailey-Peacock-Farrell and Arthur Gnahoua was unable to score from the rebound.

From there, Wednesday enjoyed the greater share of possession and the Shrimps had to regroup as Carson departed the game after his earlier save from Windass had left him groggy.

Florian Kamberi totally missed his kick when found by Windass inside the box and the same player was then denied a goal by Ryan Cooney’s superb block.

The Owls did find the target on 41 minutes when Marvin Johnson volleyed home Barry Bannan’s crossfield ball, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

They had a second disallowed after the break when Kamberi headed home from close range.

However, the opening goal came on 55 minutes when Byers tried his luck from 25 yards and saw his effort fly into the top corner.

Wednesday looked to build on their lead but the Shrimps defended stoutly and began to threaten the Owls’ goal in the final stages.

They went desperately close to a leveller when Cole Stockton and Jon Obika saw close-range efforts cleared off the line, while Phillips’ block from Peacock-Farrell’s attempted clearance bounced inches wide.

To make things worse, the Shrimps conceded an unfortunate second in injury time when Mendez-Laing’s shot took a wicked deflection to beat Kyle Letheren and double the hosts’ lead.

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell, Storey, Dean (Palmer 6), Hutchinson, Mendez-Laing, Dele-Bashiru (Paterson 46), Byers, Bannan, Johnson, Windass (Berahino 74), Kamberi (Sow 65). Subs not used: Wildsmith, Hunt, Brennan.

Morecambe: Carson (Letheren 24), McLaughlin, O’Connor, Bedeau, Cooney (Connolly 80), McLoughlin, Phillips, Diagouraga, Ayunga (Obika 78), Gnahoua (Bennett 46), Stockton. Subs not used: Wildig, McCalmont, Fane.

Referee: Ollie Yates.

Attendance: 19,261.