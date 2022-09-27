The 26-year-old has scored five times in seven games so far this term, including a brace against Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light in his last appearance at the end of August.

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood is next best, according to WhoScored calculations, with the Burnley-born Northern Ireland international playing a key role in the Blades’ climb to the top of the division.

The stars of England’s second tier have started to find their feet, whether they’re shot-stopping superstars, defensive diamonds, midfield maestros, wing wizards or goal-scoring sensations.

So who else has been included in the Championship’s Team of the Season so far? Have a scroll through our gallery to find out!

1. Viktor Johansson (GK) Club: Rotherham United. Appearances: 9. Clean sheets: 5. Rating: 7.1. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Ethan Laird (RB) Club: QPR. Appearances: 7. Goals: 1. Assists: 1. Rating: 7.1. Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic (CB) Club: Sheffield United. Appearances: 8 (1). Goals: 3. Assists: 1. Rating: 7.5. Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

4. Jordan Storey (CB) Club: Preston North End. Appearances: 10. Goals: 1. Rating: 7.2. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales