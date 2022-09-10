And the stars of the division have started to find their feet, whether they’re shot-stopping superstars, defensive diamonds, midfield maestros, wing wizards or goal-scoring sensations.

We’ve taken a look at the WhoScored ratings to see which players, according to their statisticians, are standing out from the rest after eight games played.

Have a scroll through our gallery to see if you agree with their selected XI.

1. Freddie Woodman (GK) Club: Preston North End. Appearances: 8. Clean sheets: 7. Rating: 7.14. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook Photo Sales

2. Max Lowe (RB) Club: Sheffield United. Appearances: 6 (1). Goals: 1. Assists: 2. Rating: 7.36. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic (CB) Club: Sheffield United. Appearances: 6 (1). Goals: 3. Assists: 1. Rating: 7.49. Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

4. Liam Lindsay (CB) Club: Preston North End. Appearances: 8. Man of the Match: 1. Rating: 7.43. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White Photo Sales