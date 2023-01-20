Sense of injustice can inspire Magpies’ title bid

The Magpies have frustratingly been held in their past two games at Buxton and at home to Alfreton.

The 2-2 draw against the Bucks was particularly galling for Preece and his men as they conceded a 97th minute equaliser via a quick free-kick which was taken yards ahead of where the foul was committed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite only picking up two points from their past couple of games, Preece thinks his men are in a rich vein of form.

Chorley were held to a 2-2 draw at Buxton (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Indeed the Magpies have only lost once in their last seven league fixture – enjoying excellent away wins over title contenders AFC Fylde and Darlington in that time.

With 20 games to go, Preece believes his men are in great place to push on over the final few months of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was really disappointed with the Buxton one because we could be on two more points,” said Preece.

"Also it’s more the momentum going into the Alfreton game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But all I have said to the lads is that we've got to take that disappointment and frustration out on the opposition in the coming weeks.

"I think we are in really good form – we are playing well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Before Christmas, we looked at the run of games we had and they looked tough.

"But we have only lost one of those. We went to both Fylde and Darlington and won.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

With three of the next four games at Victory Park, starting with the visit of lowly Boston United this weekend, Chorley will be looking to put some points on the board.

"The threat of Boston is that they have got some very good players, experienced. They are on a difficult run at this moment in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have been at the top end, in and around the play-offs over the past three years.

"For some reason, it’s just not clicking for them at the moment but we will still have to be at our best.

Advertisement Hide Ad