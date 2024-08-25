Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kole Hall’s 85th-minute strike saw Chorley grab a hard-fought draw after battling to the end against the National League North leaders.

Andy Preece’s side had the better of the early chances, George Horbury and Jack Rice both looking lively in midfield inside the opening five minutes.

The latter stung the palms of Ross Fitzsimons with the first shot on target, albeit a comfortable save to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With half an hour on the clock, it continued to be the visitors who looked the more likely in attack.

Kole Hall celebrates scoring for Chorley at Scunthorpe United (photo: David Airey)

Brad Nicholson made a last-ditch challenge to deny Rice a route to goal before Fitzsimons was forced into a smart stop, keeping out Craig Hewitt’s curling effort from 25 yards.

Scunthorpe began to come forward in numbers as Warren Clarke was forced to clear a header off the line.

The hosts’ persistence eventually paid dividends right on half-time, Danny Whitehall looping a header past Matt Urwin at the back post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chorley made changes in search of a way back into the game, though chances after the restart were few and far between for both teams.

With five minutes to go, the moment the Magpies had been waiting for finally arrived as Mark Ellis flicked the ball from a free-kick into the path of Hall.

He slammed the ball into the far corner past a helpless Fitzsimons, grabbing his first goal for the club and securing an excellent point at the Attis Arena.

Chorley: Urwin, Bird, Smith, Wilson (Ellis 71), Clarke, Rice (Blakeman 68), Calveley (Nolan 83), Horbury, Hewitt, Touray (Carr 62), Hall.