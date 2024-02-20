School's pride at rise of footballer Wharton
Wharton graced the school's midfield, guiding the team to an impressive haul of three national titles and three Lancashire County Championships.
The 20-year-old’s ability soon caught the attention of Rovers and he joined the youth ranks at Ewood Park.
He quickly developed and became a regular in the first-team, making nearly 50 appearances in the Championship before Premier League Palace made an offer they could not refuse.
He made his debut in the top division at Brighton and has since gone on to make two further appearances.
Reflecting on Wharton's formative years, head of football Charlie Jackson said: “He helped us win three national titles and three Lancashire County Championships. His contributions were pivotal, securing two double doubles and earning the adoration of teammates for his peerless left foot and precision passes.”
Headmaster of Moorland Mr Jonathan Harrison said: “Adam epitomised Moorland's ethos of excellence, propelling the school to a total of five National Championships and four Lancashire Cup victories since 2014.
Moorland's rich legacy in nurturing professional footballers underscores its commitment to holistic development. With a staggering tally of 15 National and County Championship finals since 2014, the small independent school in Clitheroe, Lancashire, stands as a beacon of sporting and academic excellence.
Mr Harrison added: “Our dual focus is on athletic prowess and educational enrichment.”