Scarborough Athletic1 Chorley 1: Magpies earn a well-deserved point
Both sides came out of the blocks quickly with Matt Urwin the first of the two goalkeepers to be called in to action, saving smartly from Frank Mulhern’s sweetly stuck half-volley after 15 minutes.
Urwin was at it again barely five minutes later, tipping Alex Wiles’s header over the crossbar as Scarborough continued to grow in confidence.
However, it was to be the Magpies who would hit the front first, Carlton Ubaezounu slotting the ball calmly past Ryan Whitley after getting on the end of Mark Ellis’s long ball.
Kieran Weledji then squandered a golden chance to equalise for the Seadogs, heading wide from a corner after he broke free inside the box.
Scarborough were almost handed a lifeline quickly after the restart, a rare mix-up at the back leaving Mulhern to put pressure on Urwin but the former couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity.
Jonathan Greening’s side were eventually rewarded for their efforts in attack, Weledji officially credited with the equaliser that looked to have crossed the line with the last touch off a Chorley player.
Both sides continued to play at a high tempo with the game very much end to end and it was almost decided by a moment of magic from Billy Whitehouse, who hammered the ball from distance against the crossbar.
Ultimately though, neither side could grab the winner on with the draw a fair result for both sides.
Scarborough Athletic: Whitley, Weledji, Maloney, Thornton, Gooda (Green 54), Purver, Mulhern, Colville, Wiles (Tear 84), Qualter, Brown (Coulson 66). Unused: Cracknell, Durose.
Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Smith, Ellis, Blakeman, Nolan, Calveley, Johnson (Whitehouse 71), Shenton, Ubaezounu, Sampson. Unused: Popoola, Moyo, Moore, Wilson.