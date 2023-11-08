Scarborough Athletic1 Chorley 1: Magpies earn a well-deserved point

Chorley bagged a draw on the road, battling throughout against Scarborough Athletic at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Both sides came out of the blocks quickly with Matt Urwin the first of the two goalkeepers to be called in to action, saving smartly from Frank Mulhern’s sweetly stuck half-volley after 15 minutes.

Urwin was at it again barely five minutes later, tipping Alex Wiles’s header over the crossbar as Scarborough continued to grow in confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it was to be the Magpies who would hit the front first, Carlton Ubaezounu slotting the ball calmly past Ryan Whitley after getting on the end of Mark Ellis’s long ball.

Chorley keeper Matt Urwin (photo: dia_Images)

Kieran Weledji then squandered a golden chance to equalise for the Seadogs, heading wide from a corner after he broke free inside the box.

Scarborough were almost handed a lifeline quickly after the restart, a rare mix-up at the back leaving Mulhern to put pressure on Urwin but the former couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity.

Jonathan Greening’s side were eventually rewarded for their efforts in attack, Weledji officially credited with the equaliser that looked to have crossed the line with the last touch off a Chorley player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides continued to play at a high tempo with the game very much end to end and it was almost decided by a moment of magic from Billy Whitehouse, who hammered the ball from distance against the crossbar.

Ultimately though, neither side could grab the winner on with the draw a fair result for both sides.

Scarborough Athletic: Whitley, Weledji, Maloney, Thornton, Gooda (Green 54), Purver, Mulhern, Colville, Wiles (Tear 84), Qualter, Brown (Coulson 66). Unused: Cracknell, Durose.