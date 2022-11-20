Sampson finish sends Chorley through to FA Trophy third round

But they had to withstand a much stronger second-half showing by Leek who had to wait more than an hour before their first meaningful shot at goal.

The visitors arrived unbeaten in the NPL West Division since August but the gulf in status was evident during an opening half in which Chorley showed extra pace and moved the ball quickly and impressively, while often too easily dispossessing opponents in midfield.

Connor Hall almost gave the Magpies an early lead when his clever lob rebounded from the bar.

Chorley celebrate Jack Sampson's winner (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

The trickery of Justin Johnson stretched the visitors’ defenders but he twice finished tamely from shooting positions.

He finally made his mark in setting up the goal, a mazy 50-yard run culminating in a decent effort which keeper Dan Roberts could only parry into the path of Jack Sampson, who fired the loose ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Chorley lost both skipper Scott Leather and young midfielder Callum Schorah to injury early in the second half and consequently lost a measure of control.

Sampson, however, ought to have extended their lead from a choice low centre into the goalmouth, but skied his shot over the bar, and Leek proceeded increasingly to cause problems.

Urwin made a superb reflex save from Marc Grocott and Joe Nolan also preserved the Magpies’ lead with a goalline clearance as the visitors enjoyed greater possession.

For Chorley, still dangerous on the break, the busy Johnson, released by Sampson, was unlucky to see a cross-shot clip the outside of the far post.

The home side managed the closing stages intelligently to record a deserved win, ending a miserable five-years’ wait to make FA Trophy progress.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Smith, Wilson, Leather (Blakeman 55), Nolan, Sampson, Tomlinson (Calveley 78), Challoner, Johnson, Schorah (Fenlon 60), Hall. Unused subs. Ustabasi, Shenton, Okome, Drench.

