Goals from Connor McLennan, Callum Hendry and Curtis Tilt gave the Ammies victory, with the Shrimps scoring once through a Theo Vassell own goal on a sorry Sunday afternoon in Salford.

Morecambe were second best from the first whistle, Hendry the first to have an effort on goal with a shot from the edge of the box that flew over.

McLennan gave the home side the lead on 13 minutes with a well-taken individual goal, cutting inside from the left and drilling a low shot past Archie Mair.

The Shrimps’ first attack of note came on 19 minutes when Max Melbourne put in a dangerous cross but Gwion Edwards’ effort was blocked.

Salford should have doubled their lead 10 minutes later as Dan Chesters’ shot was well saved by Mair before Callum Morton slashed the rebound wide.

They had another great chance on 39 minutes when Chesters met another McLennan cross but struck the crossbar from close range when he should have scored.

Morecambe started the second period on the front foot before the hosts doubled their advantage on 49 minutes.

The Shrimps’ defence allowed the ball to bounce on the edge of their own area and Hendry reacted sharply to volley over Mair from 20 yards.

Jordan Slew, a half-time substitute for the Shrimps, had a volley well blocked before they pulled one back on the hour as Vassell turned Edwards’ corner into his own goal.

Charlie Brown came off the bench and shot weakly at Salford keeper Alex Cairns when he should have played the ball square.

He was made to pay for the miss as Salford added a third 10 minutes from time with another defensive lapse.

Luke Garbutt swung in a corner and the unchallenged Tilt was able to head past the helpless Mair and seal an all too comfortable win for the home team.

Salford City: Cairns, Vassell, Mariappa, Tilt, Chesters (Garbutt 74), Lund (McAleny 74), Watt, Watson, McLennan (Davies 90), Morton (Smith 76), Hendry (Luamba 76). Subs not used: Ingram, Torrance.

Morecambe: Mair, Senior, Stokes, Bedeau, Melbourne (Tutonda 64), Songo’o, Khumbeni, Edwards (Brown 71), Adams, Garner (Larsson 71), Hiwula (Slew 46). Subs not used: A Smith, Taylor, C Smith.

Referee: Sam Purkiss.