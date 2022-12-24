Ryan Lowe discusses Preston North End's plans for the January transfer window

The Lilywhites have been linked with a number of players heading into the new year, while some individuals could be set to depart the club on loan.

Lowe states time will tell on who they able to bring in.

“We haven’t got any deals in motion but the wheels are going,” he said.

Ryan Lowe (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“We’re going to keep trying to get what we want and it’ll be no different for any other club.

“We know our targets and the work has been ongoing for the last few weeks.

“The calls are in and we are just waiting for the time to come, there’ll be two players coming in maximum.

“They don’t have to be young, they just have to be good players.

“I’ve been offered loads up and down the country, but unfortunately some aren’t good enough for what we want.

“We have our targets.

“Our youngsters are improving all the time, so players have to be better than them if they’re coming through the building.

“We just want players who are coachable and just want to play games of football.

“If they fit our criteria then they’ll do well.

“We might have one or two who go out. I think Matthew Olosunde needs to go out to play some games.

“He’s fit and available now for a loan, so it’s something we’ll look at.

“One or two of the youngsters might get themselves out too to play some football.

“We’ll probably look to get Mikey (O’Neill) out on loan, and he’ll probably go to League Two.

“Lewis Leigh probably would’ve gone as well but he obviously got injured.

“Lewis Coulton has come back from a loan spell with Chester so we will evaluate that in January.

“James Pradic won’t go because he’ll stay and get coached because we need that extra keeper.

“Jacob Slater won’t go, Finlay Adair won’t go.”

Cameron Archer is one of the players who have been linked with Preston, after the Aston Villa enjoyed a successful stint at Deepdale last season.

“It’s unfair to talk about, we know what Cam brings,” he added.

“Once he’s available then I’m sure the communication can start, but we’ve got to keep tight lipped and we’ll get on with our business.

“Cam isn’t the only target, but we have to make sure we do the right thing.