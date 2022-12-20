The Lilywhites have only managed three Championship wins at Deepdale this season, while on the road they have managed to pick up six victories.

Lowe states a lot of Preston’s results are dependent on their reaction to the way visiting sides have set up.

“We went with the same shape and same personnel that played away last week (against Blackburn),” he said.

Ryan Lowe (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

“It’s about the teams who come here.

“Queens Park Rangers were giving nothing away. They had everyone behind the ball and everyone in their own half.

“We were playing more passes backwards and sideways rather than forward.

“We decided to push Ben Woodburn forward as a striker and put DJ (Daniel Johnson) at 10 to try to make the runs in behind and get the ball up to Ched (Evans).

“It’s not ideal, but if they’re solid and compact then you’ve got to go around or over them because you can’t go through them.

“People question the home form and the away form, but we try to send the fans home happy.

“We will keep trying to do that.

“This league is crazy, and we know we are not going to go all season with excellent form.

“If we can stay around the chasing pack then it will give us a good opportunity.

“QPR was a game where I’m disappointed, because I feel if we could’ve replicated what we did last weekend (against Blackburn), then it would’ve been nice.

“Winning away then winning at home, you’ve got six points and you’re sort of on the march over the Christmas period.

“It is an opportunity missed. I don’t think we deserved the three points, but if you can’t win it, don’t lose it.

“If we got a point then I would’ve been made up because I felt the game was flat all round, so we have to make sure we do better.

