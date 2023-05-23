Ryan Lowe discusses his ambitions for Preston North End and the steps that need to be taken

The Lilywhites finished the 2022/23 Championship season in 12th place, and were six points off the play-off spots.

Lowe admits his aim is to reach the Premier League, but states the club needs to generate money and use it accordingly.

“Everyone has ambition but we have a remit of financial fair play as well as everything else,” he said.

Ryan Lowe (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“I trust Peter, Craig and their family to put the money where their mouth is.

“We've got to find something and generate something that can help us get to the next level.

“Me and Peter are in conversation, it's never been a dig at anyone, it's never been a case of that.

“I think Peter and Craig, and the fans, everyone together- we all want the same thing.

“We all want to get to the Premier League and that's what I'm here to do.

“Conversations I've had are promising and we'll continue to have them.

“If we can generate money and we can use it, and use it wisely, and add a few more additions, maybe one or two come back, then we'll look a lot better for where we're trying to get to.”

Lowe took over at Deepdale in December 2021, after previously managing Bury and Plymouth Argyle.

He replaced Frankie McAvoy with Preston sat 18th in the Championship table.