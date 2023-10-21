Rushall Olympic 5, Chorley 0: Magpies are left stunned as Rushall hand out a thrashing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rushall had the ball in the back of the net early on through Andre Carvalho-Landell, only to be flagged for offside.

Chorley didn’t start particularly well and struggled to settle into the contest, a full 20 minutes before firing off a shot at goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pics hit the front on 38 minutes through Daniel Waldron, a terrific strike into the far corner that even a fully outstretched Matt Urwin had no chance of keeping out.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chorley boss Andy Preece

Liam MacDonald’s side then doubled their lead four minutes later, Waldron again on the spot to tap in from close range after Urwin initially saved well from Ronan Maher.

Chorley came out after the restart with work to do and to their credit, gave it a good go albeit without forcing Jacob Weaver into any saves of note in goal.

Rushall bagged their third on 65 minutes, Waldron completing his hat-trick in the process after the hosts broke away well from clearing a Chorley corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waldron notched his fourth of the afternoon, his eighth of the season three minutes later by capitalising on a mistake at the back – tapping in to an empty net.

The hosts then completed the rout with just over ten minutes to go, Luther Mukandafa squeezing it in from an acute angle from the left past Urwin.

Rushall Olympic: Weaver, Green, Hudson, Fletcher, Masidi, Clarke, Coyle, Moore (Tonks, 84’), Waldron (Skeen-Hamilton, 75’), Carvalho-Landell (Mukandafa, 77’), Maher. Unused: Cooper, Gosling.