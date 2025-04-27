Rushall Olympic 1 Chorley 5: Preece's boys confirm their play-off place in style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Five goals from the Magpies on the final day, with another five-star performance, secured a place in the play-offs for Chorley and a home tie to go with it against King's Lynn Town on Tuesday.

Chorley started on the front foot, but from nowhere found themselves with work to do after 11 minutes, Roddy McGlinchley silencing the visiting supporters behind the goal with an unbelievable header for relegated Rushall.

Kole Hall very nearly got the Magpies back on terms nine minutes later, his effort cleared off the line.

But on 21 minutes the Bermudan bagged the leveller, firing in from close range following a smart flick on by Mark Ellis.

Matt Urwin had one save to make, but in truth it was all Chorley and on 35 minutes the visitors took the lead; Adam Blakeman with a free-kick hitting the back of the net, via the crossbar from 35 yards.

Chorley picked up from where they left off after the restart, Hall adding his second, taking a touch inside the box before hitting a volley flush into the far-corner.

Tom Carr added the Magpies’ fourth only four minutes later, another volleyed finish, both of Andy Preece's frontmen having a field day.

The hosts really struggled to get a foothold in the game and to round proceedings off, Carr added to his tally – his 13th goal in all competitions this season – and Chorley's fifth of the afternoon.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Ellis, Wilson (Leckie 67), Blakeman (Nolan 76), Clarke, Calveley, Horbury (Moore 81), Senior (Whitehouse 71), Hall (Lalkovic 81), Carr.