​Runshaw College women footballers celebrate National silverware

​They beat a tough and resilient team from the Women’s Football Academy from Brighton Hove and Sussex Sixth Form College.

Runshaw were 3-0 winners in the final, held at Accrington Stanley’s Wham Stadium.

The players on the women’s football team at the Leyland college have had an incredible season, culminating in their success in capturing national silverware.

Runshaw College celebrate after beating Brighton, Hove and Sussex Sixth Form to lift the ECFA Women’s Knockout Cup (photos: courtesy of Runshaw College)

It was a special day for all concerned, staring off with a pre-match lunch in Runshaw’s Blue Room.

To prepare them for the big match, the Runshaw Chef School students prepared them a meal, making sure they were full of energy ahead of the match.

The team then travelled to Accrington and tensions were high, and as the team began warming up, good luck messages soon started flooding in to social media – including one from England manager GarethSouthgate.

And it turned into a day to remember for the girls in red and black as captain Leah Monk gave them the lead in the 22nd minute against their opponents from the South Coast.

Action from Runshaw College (red & black strip) against Brighton, Hove and Sussex Sixth Form

As the second half began, their slender one-goal lead became three in fast order.

Another two goals were swept past the Brighton keeper, the first in the 52nd minute from Niamh Rutherford.

And six minutes later, Aaliyah Turner made it 3-0 to Runshaw College.

The celebrations began as soon as the final whistle sounded.

Runshaw College on the attack against Brighton, Hove and Sussex Sixth Form

Runshaw goalkeeper Tanya Nash was named player of the match as captain Monk lifted the ECFA Women’s Knockout Cup trophy.