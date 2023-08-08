News you can trust since 1886
Rotherham United 1 Morecambe 1 (Rotherham win 4-2 on penalties): Shrimps exit the Carabao Cup

Morecambe bowed out of the Carabao Cup at the first round stage after a penalty shootout defeat against Rotherham United on Tuesday evening.
By Derek Quinn
Published 8th Aug 2023, 22:39 BST- 2 min read

Charlie Brown and Jake Taylor saw their spot-kicks saved by Rotherham’s Dillon Phillips after successful conversions from JJ McKiernan and Jacob Davenport, while Ollie Rathbone, Jordan Hugill, Tyler Blackett and Fred Onyedinma all scored past Morecambe keeper Stuart Moore.

Shrimps boss Derek Adams made one change to the side that beat Walsall, Adam Mayor a late withdrawal and replaced by Jordan Slew.

His players started the game well and made all the early running, with the first chance of note coming on five minutes.

Morecambe's JJ McKiernan almost scored early on at Rotherham United and netted in the shootout Picture: Jack TaylorMorecambe's JJ McKiernan almost scored early on at Rotherham United and netted in the shootout Picture: Jack Taylor
Morecambe's JJ McKiernan almost scored early on at Rotherham United and netted in the shootout Picture: Jack Taylor
Michael Mellon made space in the box and crossed for McKiernan, who went close to sliding the ball home from close range.

A Tom Bloxham cross caused the home side problems and Yann Songo’o volleyed wide before the Shrimps’ early dominance paid off with the opening goal.

Songo’o was the creator with a great run from midfield before a neat lay-off for Mellon, who got the better of his marker before sliding a fine finish past Phillips.

After a slow start, Rotherham finally began to cause the Shrimps problems on the half-hour mark when Rathbone’s excellent free-kick found Georgie Kelly, who headed straight at Moore.

The Millers did find a way through on 37 minutes when Farrend Rawson was unable to clear Cohen Bramall’s low cross and Joshua Kayode poked the ball home from three yards out.

The second half saw few chances until the final stages as Ciaran McGuckin headed a great chance over from close range.

Brown followed suit at the other end when he had a good chance to score from Max Melbourne’s cross.

Those misses saw the game go to penalties with the Millers eventually coming out on top.

Rotherham United: Phillips, Humphreys, Morrison (McGuckin 78), McCart, Kelly (Hugill 73), Rathbone, Lembikisa (Blackett 78), Bramall (Bola 78), Odoffin, Wiles, Kayode (Onyedinma 62). Subs not used: Johansson, Ayres.

Morecambe: Moore, Love, Rawson, Bedeau, Senior, Songo’o (Melbourne 70), McKiernan, King (Davenport 82), Slew (C Smith 73), Mellon (Brown 73), Bloxham (Taylor 73). Subs not used: A Smith, Stokes, Rooney.

Referee: Thomas Parsons.

Attendance: 2,834.

