ROCK & GOAL STARS: How Elton John, Oasis, Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott and Take That's Robbie Williams showed support for their football teams

ROD STEWART: Celtic

“You’re Celtic, United, but baby I’ve decided you’re the best team I’ve ever seen’ sings rocker Rod on “You’re In My Heart”...and he certainly never misses a chance to sport the colours of

The Bhoys (or even his adopted Tartan Army). Oh, and nobody makes a cup draw quite like Rod

Thin Lizzy rocker Phil Lynott (Getty Images)

ELTON JOHN: Watford

The Yellow Brick Road led to Vicarage Road for lifelong Hornets fan Elton John, the then Reg Dwight having attended his first game aged six. He was even club owner and chairman from 1976 as Watford rose from the Fourth Division to the top flight under Graham Taylor and reached the FA Cup final in 1984. John sold the club in 1987 but bought it back a decade later. He stepped down in 2002 but stayed as club president.

ERIC CLAPTON: West Bromwich Albion

Old ‘Slowhand’ is pictured on the cover of his album “Backless” sporting a Baggies scarf, He also once sponsored a match against Turkish outfit Galatasaray. And the ex-Cream guitar god often used the pseudonym ‘W B Albion’ when signing in at hotel reception.

Rod Stewart is a huge Celtic supporter (Getty Images)

PHIL LYNOTT: Manchester United

Thin Lizzy rocker Lynott was drinking buddies with fellow Irish hellraiser and Old Trafford icon George Best. In fact one of the first things the seventies rock star did when the money from “The Boys Are Back In Town” hit single came rolling in was to buy shares in his beloved United. Lynott tragically passed away in 1986.

BRIAN JOHNSON: Newcastle United

Anyone who has seen the film ‘Goal’ will recall AC/DC singer Johnson propping up the bar in his black and white striped shirt cheering on The Toon. He did, however, turn down the chance to invest in Newcastle United back in the eighties.

Watford fan Elton John (Getty Images)

ROBERT PLANT: Wolves

Led Zeppelin frontman Plant has been a regular at Molineux for many years and started supporting Wolves as a youngster back in the fifties, when the club enjoyed their heyday. He fell in love with them after he was waved to in the crowd during his first match by Wolves captain Billy Wright. The wolf on the cover of his 1988 solo album ‘Now and Zen’ is a reference to the club.

LIAM & NOEL GALLAGHER: Manchester City

We couldn’t really choose one half of Oasis’ Gallagher brothers without the other. They may love to hate each other these days but one thing that unites Liam and Noel is their love for the sky blue half of Manchester – they even played to a sell-out Maine Road at a time when that was a feat City themselves rarely managed!

FATBOY SLIM: Brighton & Hove Albion

DJ and ex-Housemartin Norman Cook – AKA Fatboy Slim – is Seagulls mad, even owning a stake in the club. He was a student at Brighton Polytechnic and started DJ-ing in local clubs in the 1980s.

ROGER WATERS & DAVID GILMOUR: Arsenal

Ex-Pink Floyd bandmates Gilmour and bassist Waters are Gunners fans. Gilmour admitted: “I did have season tickets at the Arsenal for quite a few years. That was around the time they won the Double. I’m sort of a really fickle football fan.”

ROBBIE WILLIAMS: Port Vale

The Potteries-born one-time Take That singer helped design Port Vale’s strip last season, announcing: “Hey up now. Guess who has helped to design the kit this year? It’s myself…home and away.” In 2006 he bought £240,000-worth of shares in the club and was the Valiants’ biggest shareholder at the time.