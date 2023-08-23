Red Day for Rio

Ribchester Rovers are hosting a charity football match next month in support of Rio Spurr, the son of former Preston North End defender, Tommy.

The four-year-old has battled a rare kidney cancer since April last year. Wilms’ tumour commonly affects young children, with Rio having had one kidney removed and undergone chemotherapy. The Spurr family shared the incredible news, back in April, that scans showed their son being cancer free.

Tommy and Chloe continue to raise vital funds though, with the chance of relapse still high for young Rio - who has been unbelievably brave every step of the way. Charity matches were held in Bamber Bridge and Sheffield earlier this year and the next is set to take place at Ribchester Rec on Sunday, 10 September.

Ribchester Rovers will take on a Spurr’s Legends side - featuring several former football stars. It is ‘Red Day For Rio’, with the event starting at 12:00pm and the game kicking off at 2:00pm. The club hosted their first match in support of Rio this time last year.

Ex-PNE men Paul Gallagher, Paul McKenna, Jermaine Beckford, Brett Ormerod, Chris Sedgwick, David Eyres, John Welsh, Ross Wallace, David Lucas Graeme Atkinson, Alex Baptiste and Kevin Gallacher are all taking part.