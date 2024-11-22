Remarkable milestone is one Chorley boss Andy Preece will cherish

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Andy Preece has learned to enjoy the good times in football even more as he prepares to mark a huge personal milestone this weekend.

​The former Premier League striker, who played in more than 500 games, will celebrate his 1,000th game in management when his Chorley team take on Chester at the Deva Stadium on Saturday.

The situation surrounding the landmark fixture could not be better for the Magpies boss, his team sit proudly at the top of National League North – one point ahead of Kidderminster Harriers.

The stakes are certainly high for Chorley as they target promotion this season, but rather than feel pressure, 57-year-old Preece insists he will relish the occasion.

Chorley boss Andy Preece, right, with fans after the 2-1 win at Spennymoor (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

"It’s a lot of games and the more I speak about it, the more I realise how long I have been doing it for,” Preece said.

"Sometimes I think where has all that time gone, it seems to have gone in a bit of a blur.

"I am proud of the achievement and it’s something which not many managers or coaches get to – those sort of numbers.

"I think as I have gone on, trying to enjoy the job is something I have tried to do more of.

"People do say when things are good – or bad – keep level headed, but you have got to enjoy it, you’ve got to enjoy your wins and when you’re doing well.

"I’ve said to the players since I have been manager to enjoy those wins and it’s something I said to Jamie Vermiglio when I came to the club as his assistant manager.

"Every weekend, the facts are that more teams will lose or draw than win. It’s a fact, so enjoy those wins.

"We know the situation that we are in at the moment, we’re not getting carried away but we’re enjoying it because you never know how long it will last?

"How many more times in your career will you be top of the league?”