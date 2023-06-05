News you can trust since 1886
Released Morecambe defender makes Harrogate Town move

Morecambe will encounter another familiar face when they meet Harrogate Town in the 2023/24 League Two season.
By Gavin Browne
Published 5th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Liam Gibson, one of the 14 out-of-contract players released following relegation, has signed a two-year contract at the EnviroVent Stadium.

The 26-year-old will link up with another former Shrimp, Anthony O’Connor, who made the same move after being released in January.

Morecambe’s players’ player of the year for the 2022/23 season told the Harrogate website: “I’m buzzing to be here. As soon as I heard of the interest, I was itching to come down and get signed,.

Liam Gibson has joined Harrogate Town Picture: Ian LyonLiam Gibson has joined Harrogate Town Picture: Ian Lyon
Liam Gibson has joined Harrogate Town Picture: Ian Lyon
“I can’t wait to get started in July. I played here a few times with Morecambe and it just felt like a really homely football club; I couldn’t get down here quick enough.

“I want to take the form I had at Morecambe last season and bring it here to Harrogate and, hopefully, we can push on as a team to have a good season.

“I enjoyed my time there but I’m a Harrogate player now and I’m focused on doing as well as possible.”

Gibson joined the Shrimps in September 2020, having been released by Newcastle United during that summer.

He made 27 appearances in 2020/21, helping Morecambe to promotion play-off final victory against Newport County AFC.

His performances led to the offer of a two-year contract as the Shrimps sought to consolidate themselves in League One.

After survival in 2021/22, he missed only two league games in playing 51 times during the 2022/23 season.

He made a total of 112 appearances and scored once for Morecambe, the goal coming in their 3-2 loss at Burton Albion in October 2021.

