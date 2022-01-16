Rare blank scoreline means Bamber Bridge left frustrated against FC United of Manchester

Despite having the better of the chances throughout the game, Jamie Milligan’s side were unable to break the deadlock over the course of the 90 minutes.

The game started relatively slowly, with both teams trying to find their way into the game. Brig defender Macauley Wilson was called into action on 14 minutes to head an effort off the line, before Nathan Pond then headed over the bar at the other end.

It was on 31 minutes when Brig came agonisingly close to opening the scoring.

Brig boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)

The ball fell 12 yards out to Fin Sinclair-Smith, whose curling effort would have beaten the goalkeeper but was blocked by an FC United defender, who threw his body in the way.

In the second half, it was Brig again who started the brightest. Dan Martin forced a fine fingertip save from visiting goalkeeper Dan Laverscombe from what was a tight angle.

Paul Dawson then lifted an exquisite ball over the defence into the path of Pond, who made contact before the on-rushing goalkeeper but could only lift his effort over the bar.

Martin had another opportunity on 60 minutes, fizzing a half-volley narrowly over the bar from over 30 yards out.

Two minutes later, ex-Brig forward Regan Linney hit a first-time shot for the visitors which was straight at Mateusz Hewelt.

With 11 minutes left, Pond produced some heroic defending to get in the way of a shot by ex-Brig stalwart Alistair Waddecar.

Rhys Turner, making his debut for the hosts after signing earlier in the week, then went up the other end, twisted around a defender and fired in an effort that looked from some angles like it had nestled in the back of the net, but it went narrowly wide.

FC then piled on the pressure late on, and a 35-yard shot from Chorley loanee Andy Halls went over the bar.