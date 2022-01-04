Rangers loanee sees his Morecambe loan move ended early

The 20-year-old had joined the Shrimps on a season-long deal last summer after impressing while on loan at Harrogate Town in the 2020/21 campaign.

However, he only made seven appearances for the club, the last of which was against Accrington Stanley in September as injuries made his season a stop-start one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh McPake only featured seven times for Morecambe

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson said: “Josh returns to Rangers with our best wishes for whatever is next in his career.

“He is a very good footballer and really top lad. Things just did not work out for him during his time here.”

McPake is now being linked with a loan move to Tranmere Rovers for the second half of the season.