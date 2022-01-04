Rangers loanee sees his Morecambe loan move ended early
Rangers attacker Josh McPake has returned to Ibrox after his loan spell with Morecambe was cut short.
The 20-year-old had joined the Shrimps on a season-long deal last summer after impressing while on loan at Harrogate Town in the 2020/21 campaign.
However, he only made seven appearances for the club, the last of which was against Accrington Stanley in September as injuries made his season a stop-start one.
Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson said: “Josh returns to Rangers with our best wishes for whatever is next in his career.
“He is a very good footballer and really top lad. Things just did not work out for him during his time here.”
McPake is now being linked with a loan move to Tranmere Rovers for the second half of the season.
