Rampant Bamber Bridge hit five against Belper

Chorley loanee Harry Scarborough scored twice in the second half, with Paul Dawson, Fin Sinclair-Smith and Kade Ratchford also finding the back of the net.

Jamie Milligan’s side started brightly, with Dawson and Sheldon Green both having opportunities in the first 20 minutes.

However, from the midway point in the first half, Belper began to increase their pressure going forward, and grabbed the opener on 30 minutes. In a crowded penalty area, Brodie Litchfield found space, and the bottom left corner, from 12 yards out.

Brig boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)

But Brig bounced straight back, and were level eight minutes later. An inch-perfect through ball from Dawson landed at the feet of Ratchford, before the Burnley loanee took a touch and calmly slotted the ball underneath the goalkeeper.

And the hosts made it two just four minutes later. Dawson turned from provider to scorer, curling a first-time effort into the bottom right corner from 18 yards.

Brig carried their lead into the half-time interval, and began the second half just as strongly. Jamie Milligan elected to bring Scarborough into the action early on – and that decision was certainly rewarded.

On 54 minutes, Brig’s number 12 for the day bundled in Sinclair-Smith’s cross for his first goal for the club. He would add a second goal for himself on 60 minutes. This one was slightly less conventional, with Dawson’s long-range strike taking a deflection off Scarborough and going into the net.

Brig had more chances to extend their lead, with Noah Alabi going close, whilst Felix Goddard made two important saves at the other end to preserve the hosts’ advantage. But it was five before the full-time whistle, Sinclair-Smith getting a well-deserved goal when his precise effort took a small deflection on its way into the back of the net.