Riva Showbar on Tithebarn Street will be offering the largest capacity indoor venue in the city for Prestonians to cheer on the lions this winter.

The highly anticipated games will be broadcast on a giant screen in the venue, and organisers say “Preston’s best hype man” DJ Slug will be there to bring “an unmissable atmosphere” to proceedings.

The host, Colin Ashcroft, who runs White Collar Boxing events, said: “With a summer World Cup we’d usually do the outdoor Flag Market and all that kind of stuff so indoor arenas don’t get much of the sport, but with it being a winter World Cup this year, we thought it was a good opportunity to use Riva because obviously Evoque shut down and the Guild Hall’s been shut for quite a long time now so there isn't anywhere larger indoors. We thought we’d have a go at doing a Winter World Cup fanzone because they do a lot of fanzones in Manchester and London but they don't really do much like that in Preston!”

Tickets start from £5 and are available on Skiddle, as well as at Livesey’s Butchers or Cherry Pie Coffee & Co in Preston Market, Capelli Remi in St John's Shopping Center, The Jam-Bowl, Lostock Hall Kebab House, and The Groomsman in Bamber Bridge.

England’s first game takes place on Friday, November 25, and doors will open at 4:00pm, with a DJ and entertainment prior to kick off at 19:00pm.

Take a look inside the venue below:

1. Preston's largest World Cup fanzone RIVA will be hosting a fanzone for fans to watch England games in Preston. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2. Preston's largest World Cup fanzone Deputy Manager Zoltan Timar with General Manager of RIVA Sean Connolly. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3. Preston's largest World Cup fanzone Inside RIVA, where fans can watch the England games in Preston Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4. Preston's largest World Cup fanzone Another interior view of RIVA Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales