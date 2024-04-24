Promotion would be the sweetest moment for Chorley boss Andy Preece
The former Stockport County and Crystal Palace striker has scored goals in the Premier League, played at Wembley and has managed in Europe.
But if the Magpies boss was to preside over success in the National League North play-offs, he admits the satisfaction would equal – if not better – anything else he has accomplished previously.
Preece was previous boss Jamie Vermiglio’s assistant when the Magpies won promotion, via the play-offs, in 2019.
The boss admits that success was an amazing accomplishment for a club like Chorley and he would love to emulate that as a manager in his own right.
Chorley finished fourth in the final league table and now face Curzon Ashton in a preliminary play-off tie against Curzon Ashton on Wednesday evening at Victory Park.
If they were to be successful then they would face Brackley Town away on Sunday in the semi-finals.
"Getting promoted last time was on a similar scale as to what we are doing now,” said Preece.
"Like we are now, we weren’t fancied then and it was a tough league back then.
"Maybe there are one or two more full-time clubs now although I wouldn't be 100% sure on that.
"I think the big difference this year has been the players that we lost in pre-season and trying to replace those players.
"The team that we had in 2019 had been together for quite some time. It was a really settled team.
“This team is a fairly fresh team, there’s been quite a few new additions.
"To hit the ground running like we did especially after losing the quality of players that we did during the summer; it would be an incredible achievement to get promoted.
"For me it would rank up there with the biggest achievements of my career.
"We finished fourth and I think it’s the third best league finish the club has had in its history.
"So I think it just shows. I think Chorley are now always expected to be up there but if you think this is the third best finish in the club’s history, it just shows how well we do.
"You look at other clubs in the division like Scunthorpe – they were in the Championship not that long ago.
"Boston, Chester – they have all been Football League clubs in the past.
"Even clubs like Tamworth, who won the league, they have enjoyed time in the National League for a good few years.
"We are three wins from promotion and that feels a long way away at the moment, but we are a lot closer to it than when we kicked the season off in August.”