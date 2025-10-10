Promotion race is wide open this year, says Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan
Brig currently sit in a mid-table spot – six points shy of the play-offs – with a quarter of the campaign gone.
Unlike previous seasons in the recent past, the competition appears to be more of a level playing field in terms of resources.
The 2024/25 champions Macclesfield certainly flexed their financial muscles when they stormed to the league title by a whopping 26 points.
South Shields benefited from being a full-time operation when they claimed the title in 2023.
Derby rivals Lancaster City currently lead the way at the top after a fine start to the season and Milligan reckons this season could be the first time for a while when the title race is not a one-horse race.
"It’s going to be wide open,” said Milligan. “We played Ashton United away in a midweek game earlier in the season and I thought we were brilliant.
"We drew 1-1 and they are one of the favourites to win the league.
"Teams like Rushall Olympic could be up there but I don’t think one team is going to walk away with it like Macclesfield did last season. It’s going to be a lot closer.”
A run of three draws and two defeats in Brig’s last five games has set them back slightly especially after they begun the season well.
They have been particularly hampered by conceding late goals which have cost them in narrow defeats to Workington and Hyde United, while Ashton scored a 95th minute equaliser.
"We could be five, six, seven points better off,” Milligan added.
"The goals we have been leaking have been lapses in concentration from experienced players as well."