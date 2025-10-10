Promotion race is wide open this year, says Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan believes this season's NPL Premier Division is hugely competitive (photo: Ruth Hornby)

​Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan reckons it’s all to play for in the NPL Premier Division this season.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brig currently sit in a mid-table spot – six points shy of the play-offs – with a quarter of the campaign gone.

Unlike previous seasons in the recent past, the competition appears to be more of a level playing field in terms of resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2024/25 champions Macclesfield certainly flexed their financial muscles when they stormed to the league title by a whopping 26 points.

South Shields benefited from being a full-time operation when they claimed the title in 2023.

Derby rivals Lancaster City currently lead the way at the top after a fine start to the season and Milligan reckons this season could be the first time for a while when the title race is not a one-horse race.

"It’s going to be wide open,” said Milligan. “We played Ashton United away in a midweek game earlier in the season and I thought we were brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We drew 1-1 and they are one of the favourites to win the league.

"Teams like Rushall Olympic could be up there but I don’t think one team is going to walk away with it like Macclesfield did last season. It’s going to be a lot closer.”

A run of three draws and two defeats in Brig’s last five games has set them back slightly especially after they begun the season well.

They have been particularly hampered by conceding late goals which have cost them in narrow defeats to Workington and Hyde United, while Ashton scored a 95th minute equaliser.

"We could be five, six, seven points better off,” Milligan added.

"The goals we have been leaking have been lapses in concentration from experienced players as well."