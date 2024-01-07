Pride in Morecambe players after FA Cup defeat
Brannan was forced to make several key changes to his side for the game against a Championship outfit, who were playing their first match in front of new boss Luke Williams.
JJ McKiernan was out altogether with Michael Mellon, Eli King and Adam Mayor only fit enough for the Shrimps’ bench.
It meant Oscar Threlkeld was handed a full Morecambe debut, while Chris Stokes, Charlie Brown and Jake Taylor all made rare starts.
Second-half goals from Charlie Patino and Jerry Yates gave Swansea victory, ending the Shrimps’ hopes of a first appearance in round four.
Brannan said: “I’m proud of the lads. They stuck to the game plan and worked tremendously hard.
“We had to carry some of them off the pitch because they were shattered.
“We had to make changes because of injuries and sickness, and had two academy players on the bench to give us some numbers.
“Some of the lads on the bench were not fully fit and, although it is not an excuse, it certainly made things difficult for us.
“We didn’t really threaten them but we always knew it would be tough with most of our attacking players on the bench – but we were still in the game until their first goal.
“That killed our rhythm and the most annoying thing was that it looked offside, and there was no VAR which doesn’t seem fair.”