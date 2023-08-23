Joel Piroe of Swansea

Swansea City have had a turbulent summer and it’s showing no signs of slowing down ahead of their trip to Preston North End on Saturday.

Manager Russell Martin moved to Southampton in mid-June and the Swans swiftly replaced him with Barnsley boss Michael Duff. Ryan Manning followed Martin to St Mary’s, while Michael Obafemi, Morgan Whittaker, Joel Latibeaudiere, Olivier Ntcham and Kyle Joseph all departed too.

Two former Blackpool players have arrived in striker Jerry Yates and midfielder Charlie Patino - permanently and on loan respectively. Harrison Ashby and Carl Rushworth have also come in on loan, while ex-PNE man Josh Ginnelly has been signed on a permanent deal - along with overseas recruits Nathan Tjoe-A-On and Mykola Kukharevych. Exeter full-back Josh Key completes the club’s list of incoming business.

Now, though, star striker Joel Piroe is being linked with a move away from the club as well as young centre-back Nathan Wood. Piroe, who scored twice against PNE back in April, has been the subject of speculation all summer. The latest noise around the Dutchman is regarding interest from Leeds United, who are reportedly the leading contenders to secure his signature. Piroe’s reported price tag is £15m - a figure Leeds are willing to meet according to reports.

As for Wood, the Saints are said to have made a £10million offer. It was Martin who snapped up the player last summer at Swansea, bringing him in from Middlesbrough. It is being suggested that the Welsh club are holding out for £12m, for a player who made 43 appearances in all competitions last season.